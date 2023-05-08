Azerbaijani foreign minister embarks on official visit to Lithuania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday embarked on an official visit to Lithuania, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the visit, FM Bayramov is scheduled to meet with government officials of the Republic of Lithuania, as well as to speak as a co-chair at the seventh meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania.

