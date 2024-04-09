Azerbaijani foreign minister, Kyrgyz president emphasize importance of further expanding strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Bishkek, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was received by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

The talks were held in an atmosphere of complete openness and trust, which characterize the fraternal relations between the states, the ministry said.

The sides emphasized the importance of further expansion of the strategic partnership.

News.Az