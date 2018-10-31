Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Bulgarian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sides expressed satisfaction with the high level relationship between the two states

On the sidelines of the official visit to Bulgaria, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Mammadyarov delivered best wishes of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev.

The Bulgarian president expressed his gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and asked to convey his warm greetings and best wishes.

At the meeting, the satisfaction was expressed on the high level relationship between the two states. The interest of both sides on further development of cooperation relations was emphasized. Especially the importance given by both countries to the deepening of cooperation in energy and transport fields was underlined.

President Radev highly appreciated the launching of direct flight Baku-Sophia following the joint statement made together with the President Aliyev during his visit to Azerbaijan in October 2017. The important role of the direct flight, especially with a view to developing ties between the sides in the field of tourism was underlined.

The signing of the “Joint Statement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Bulgaria on Strategic Partnership” during the official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Bulgaria was highlighted in terms of paving way for establishment of favorable political grounds for further development of the relationship.

