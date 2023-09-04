Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Hungarian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of his official visit to Budapest, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday held a one-on-one meeting with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, News.Az reports.

The meeting then continued in an expanded format with the participation of the two countries’ delegations.

The meeting focused on Azerbaijan-Hungary strategic partnership and issues of mutual interest on the regional and international agenda.

Later on, Azerbaijan and Hungary held the first strategic dialogue meeting.

