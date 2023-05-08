Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Lithuanian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Vilnius, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday held a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis, News.Az reports.

The top Azerbaijani and Lithuanian diplomats first held a one-on-one meeting, which then continued in an expanded format.

Bayramov and Landsbergis discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation agendas between Azerbaijan and Lithuania.

FM Bayramov on Monday embarked on an official visit to Lithuania. He is scheduled to meet with government officials of Lithuania and to speak as a co-chair at the seventh meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania.

