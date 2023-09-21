Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with reps of Jewish community in US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the representatives of the Coalition of Jewish Organizations on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Foreign Minister's press service told News.Az.

The meeting discussed the current state of cooperation with Jewish organizations in the United States and the current regional situation.

Noting the existence of traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Jewish communities all over the world, Minister Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan is keen to further strengthen these ties and implement new cooperation projects.

He also hailed relations between Azerbaijan and American Jewish organizations, adding the Azerbaijani Jewish community has lived peacefully in the country for many years and been closely integrated into the society.

Jeyhun Bayramov said various confessions peacefully coexist in the country and touched upon the existence of a number of synagogues, schools, and cultural centers in Azerbaijan.

The minister briefed the Coalition reps about the latest regional situation and the local anti-terrorist measures initiated by Azerbaijan, drawing their attention to the facts that triggered them. He emphasized the role of the coalition in raising the American public’s awareness about the situation in the region.

The meeting also saw discussions on prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-US relations and other issues of mutual interest.

