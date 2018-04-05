Azerbaijani Foreign Minister: "The status quo in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will never be accepted"



"The unresolved conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the main obstacle to security and economic development."

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov made the due statement at an interim ministerial conference within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement on "Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development", APA reports.

The Minister noted that the occupation of Azerbaijan lasts for more than 20 years.

"UN adopted 4 resolutions. These resolutions support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, contain a demand for the withdrawal of Armenian troops from all occupied territories. This position is supported by many organizations. The Non-Aligned Movement also regards Nagorno-Karabakh as a part of my country, supports the settlement within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The 'status quo' that has emerged as a result of the conflict will never be accepted," Mammadyarov said.

