Azerbaijani foreign minister visits Yad Vashem memorial

As part of his official visit to Israel, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

FM Bayramov laid a wreath at the Monument dedicated to the Holocaust victims and the guest book at the center.

Dani Dayan, Chairman of Yad Vashem, informed the Azerbaijani delegation of the memorial center.

News.Az