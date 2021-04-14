Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to French ambassador to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responded to the journalists’ questions related to the statement made by the French ambassador to Armenia, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

“While commenting on the opening of the War Trophy Park in Azerbaijan’s Baku city, the French ambassador to Armenia said that "the war must not be a subject for staging a performance", Abdullayeva said.

“Before commenting on any issue, it would be better for the French ambassador to Armenia to observe the situation in his country and pay attention to the way of resolving certain issues there,” the spokesperson added.

“Will the ambassador of France, a country that has experienced many wars throughout its history and has displayed compositions related to these wars in various museums, and proceeding from the ambassador’s words “performances”, will tell us what to do with the trophies taken from the enemy?! Abdullayeva said.

“It is also interesting that the French ambassador called Armenia's defeat "a worthy defeat",” the spokesperson said. “Perhaps, according to the French ambassador, the aggressive policy of Armenia, which lasted for almost 30 years, was also a "worthy occupation"?”

“A worthy country, first of all, will not lay claim to the territory of a neighboring country, will not occupy part of these territories, will not grossly violate the rights of a million people, and will not purposefully kill people, including civilians,” Abdullayeva said.

“A worthy country will not send a terrorist group to other countries after signing the agreement on cessation of hostilities and will not endanger human lives by hiding minefield maps,” the spokesperson said. “Apparently, the French ambassador has a different idea of dignity.”

“The official representative of the country, which has been acting as a mediator for many years, must take a more responsible attitude to comments," Abdullayeva said.

