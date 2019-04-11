Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to Pashinyan's "offer"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prime Minister of Armenia, who speaks about refraining from use of force and threatening by use of force, for educative purposes should get acquainted with the OSCE Helsinki Final Act of 1975, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The remarks came in response to the following statement made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Strasbourg: "our proposal to Azerbaijan is to refuse from using force in the Karabakh issue, or threat to use force and militant rhetoric".

“We would like to state the following with regard to the statement of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Strasbourg proposing to Azerbaijan “to refrain from use of force, threaten by use force and military rhetoric".

We strongly advise the Prime Minister of Armenia, who speaks about refraining from use of force and threatening by use of force, for educative purposes to get acquainted with the OSCE Helsinki Final Act of 1975. In the Helsinki Final Act the principle of refraining from the threat or use of force, which is listed as the second among the ten principles, is described as: “The participating States will refrain in their mutual relations, as well as in their international relations in general, from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations and with the present Declaration”, the Foreign Ministry said.

The whole international community recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and four resolutions of the UN Security Council of 1993 confirm that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan and demand the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying Armenian forces from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

“We urge the Armenian Prime Minister, who proposes to refrain from use of force to take immediate steps in accordance with the demands of the international community in the direction of withdrawal of the armed forces of its country from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in order to ensure lasting peace, security, and prosperity in the region”, the ministry added.

