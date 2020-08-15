Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shows satellite images of new illegal settlement in occupied Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan jointly with Azerbaijan's Azerspace OJSC has issued a press release on new illegal settlement created by Armenia in the occupied Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan.

The press release says:

"Illegal activities by Armenia, including its settlement policy, continue in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied by the Republic of Armenia. As a result of monitoring carried out by Azercosmos via the «Azersky» satellite, the fact of illegal settlement in the occupied Kalbajar region of our country has been confirmed.

The residential complex, which began to be built in late 2019, now consists of 15 houses. The speed and the continuation of construction work make clear that this settlement will be further expanded. Thus, if in January 2020, 6 houses were completed, in March - 10 houses, in April - 14 houses, and in August this figure reached 15. As part of such an artificial settlement policy of Armenia, in recent years the illegal actions were taken in connection with the construction of new settlements in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including the residential complex "Aracamux" in Jabrayil and "Ariavan" in Lachin region, as well as in Zangilan and Khanlig village of Gubadli region.

As can be seen from the analysis of satellite images, the fact of the construction of new settlements in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan proves that Armenia continues its illegal activities in violation of international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, as well as the human rights norms.



This illegal activity is aimed at continuing and strengthening the occupation of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan, the annexation of our territories, and the prevention of the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes and properties.

We recall that Armenia, its individuals and legal entities carrying out illegal activities in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of our country in gross violation of the international law, and the legislation of Azerbaijan, as well as all other individuals and companies participating in illegal activities in the occupied territories, bear administrative and legal responsibility.



The right of the Azerbaijani population of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan to return to their homes will be ensured, and the aggressor state Armenia will be held accountable for all its illegal actions."

