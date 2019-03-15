Azerbaijani former high-ranking IT official released from prison

Former chief of staff of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Communications and High Technologies Vidadi Zeynalov has been released from prison, Trend reports March 15.

The decision on his release was made by the Sabunchu district court.

The decision states that he served 4/5 of his sentence.

A trial on a number of former high-ranking officials of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Communications and High Technologies, arrested on charges of misappropriation and abuse of power, was completed July 27 last year at the Baku Grave Crimes Court.

Former chief of staff of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Communications and High Technologies Vidadi Zeynalov was sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment.

In November last year, Zeynalov filed an appeal, and by the decision of the Court of Appeal his sentence was reduced to four years.

Vidadi Zeynalov was accused under articles 179.3.1 (misappropriation or embezzlement, committed by an organized group), 179.3.2 (large scale embezzlement), 308.2 (abuse of power) and 313 (office forgery) of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.

