Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler crowned world champion

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler crowned world champion

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Eldaniz Azizli (55kg) has won a gold medal at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary after defeating Kyrgyz Zholaman Sharshenbekov.

By AzerTag

On the way to the final, Azizli beat Hungarian Jozsef Andrasi, Chinese Liguo Cao, Japanese Shota Tanokura and Georgian Nugzari Tsurtsumia.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      