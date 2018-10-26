Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler crowned world champion
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Eldaniz Azizli (55kg) has won a gold medal at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary after defeating Kyrgyz Zholaman Sharshenbekov.
On the way to the final, Azizli beat Hungarian Jozsef Andrasi, Chinese Liguo Cao, Japanese Shota Tanokura and Georgian Nugzari Tsurtsumia.
