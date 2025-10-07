Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers win another gold at 3rd CIS Games

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers win another gold at 3rd CIS Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Islam Sultanov secured the third gold medal for his country at the 3rd CIS Games.

Sultanov secured the medal by beating Belarussian Zakhar Tserashkou in the 71 kg final 3:0, News.Az reports.

Earlier, wrestlers Elshad Abbasov (51kg) and Ali Nazarov (60kg) bagged gold medals, with Yusif Mirzayev (48kg) taking silver, as well as Hikmat Hagverdiyev (55kg) and Nihat Taghiyev (65kg) picking bronzes.

The 3rd CIS Games will conclude on October 8.

News.Az