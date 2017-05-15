Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani gymnast wins silver medal of Baku 2017

Azerbaijan’s athlete Ekaterina Tishkova has won the silver medal in the exercises on uneven bars at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

She scored 12.400 points, according to AzVision.

Turkey’s representative Demet Mutlu won the gold medal in this kind of the program with 12.750 points. Meanwhile, Turkish athlete Ekin Morova won the bronze medal with a score of 11.900.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.

