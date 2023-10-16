Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete at 2023 European Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts will test their strength at the 31st European Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics to be held in Varna, Bulgaria on October 18, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on mixed pair Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli, as well as senior women's group consisting of Nazrin Farmanova, Aynur Yusufova and Lala Huseynova, junior women’s group comprised of Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Zahra Rashidova and Anahita Bashiri and men’s pair Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev.

The championships will run until October 22.

