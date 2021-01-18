Azerbaijani health minister, head of TABIB receive coronavirus vaccines (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev and Head of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli on Monday received COVID-19 vaccines.

Besides, Deputy Health Minister Elsevar Aghayev and Head of the Department of Prevention and Control of Diseases of TABIB Yagut Garayeva were also vaccinated.

As earlier reported, the first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations has started in Azerbaijan since January 18.

News.Az