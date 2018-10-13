Azerbaijani hostage Dilgam Asgerov's son concern over his fate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited Kalbajar hostages Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev in early October.

Dilgam Asgerov's son Kurdoglu Asgerov told AzVision.az that ICRC representatives verbally informed him about the state of the hostage.

"I met with the ICRC representatives. They gave me detailed information about the current state of my father, but unfortunately, they didn't bring any letter from him. They claim that my father has not serious problems in his health condition. They say he can walk freely now. However, we have not received a letter from them. I asked them why he did not write the letter to his family. What is the reason for this? They gave the same answer. And I naturally do not believe it, "said the son of the hostage."

