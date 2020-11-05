Azerbaijani hostages taken out of Shusha prison by Armenians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijanis Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, taken hostage by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district in 2014, were transferred from the prison in the Nagorno Karabakh’s city of Shusha to Armenia, Asgarov's son Kurdoglu referring to the staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told Trend.

“The committee called me and said that my father and Shahbaz Guliyev were transferred from the Shusha prison to Armenia,” he noted. “The committee also said that it had no information what territory in Armenia they were transferred to. Their location is currently being specified. Once their whereabouts are established, the committee staff will visit them and then inform us. The committee added that it will inform us about the further state of the hostages.”

According to Asgarov’s son, it was in September 2020 that representatives of ICRC visited the hostages last time.

News.Az