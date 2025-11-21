Azerbaijani interior minister, Georgian PM discuss cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Interior Minister Vilayat Eyvazov met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Tbilisi on Friday to discuss prospects for further deepening cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides noted that a successful bilateral partnership has developed over the years between the law enforcement agencies of Georgia and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

They emphasized that the Cooperation Agreement signed between the two countries’ Interior Ministries will strengthen collaboration, particularly in crime prevention, investigations, and identification of perpetrators.

The officials also highlighted the importance of ensuring stability and lasting peace in the region.

The meeting was attended by Georgian Interior Minister Gega Geladze, Head of the Government Administration Levan Zhorzholiani, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataridze, and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev.

