Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss current state of bilateral relations

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss current state of bilateral relations

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az. 

During the phone conversation, the ministers discussed the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

The sides stressed the possibility of continuing the negotiations and, if necessary, conducting bilateral visits.

The FMs also exchanged views on regional issues.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      