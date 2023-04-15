Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss current state of bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the phone conversation, the ministers discussed the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

The sides stressed the possibility of continuing the negotiations and, if necessary, conducting bilateral visits.

The FMs also exchanged views on regional issues.

News.Az