Azerbaijani, Iranian foreign ministers discuss current situation in region

On the sidelines of his participation in an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah on Tuesday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the meeting, bilateral and regional issues between the two countries, as well as the current situation in the region, were discussed, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The Iranian minister once again offered his congratulations on the successful conclusion of Azerbaijan's presidential elections and President Ilham Aliyev's re-election to this high position. He stressed that these elections are especially significant owing to the fact that they are held in the entirety of territories of Azerbaijan.

The ministers also discussed the restoration of the operation of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran following the court decision against the person who committed the terror attack against the Azerbaijani Embassy.

The parties addressed the extension of high-level contacts, the importance of the work of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission on Joint Economic Cooperation, and plans for the development and growth of regional transport and communication corridors.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan this year, has created additional opportunities for cooperation.

The minister informed his counterpart about the current regional situation, as well as the current state and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the discussions, it was emphasized that efforts by certain states to arm Armenia and Armenia involving third parties that do not serve peace and stability in the region posed a threat to the peace process.

Other bilateral and regional issues on the cooperation agenda between the two countries were also discussed during the meeting.

News.Az