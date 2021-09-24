Azerbaijani, Iranian foreign ministers meet in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amir Abdullahiyan on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties stressed that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran is developing in all spheres.

Besides, the ministers exchanged views on a number of issues on the agenda of bilateral relations, prospects for cooperation in the economic, energy, trade, agriculture, and other spheres, and discussed the current situation in the region.

Minister Bayramov informed his Iranian counterpart about the processes of restoration, reconstruction, and reintegration launched after the signing of the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020 on Karabakh in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Abdullahiyan stressed that the Iranian side is interested in the development of comprehensive relations with Azerbaijan.

Issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

News.Az