Azerbaijani, Iranian Top Diplomats mull current agenda of bilateral cooperation

A telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry .

During the telephone conversation, the current agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as regional issues, were discussed.First of all, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, wished him success in his work, and also invited Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to visit Azerbaijan.The parties agreed to further strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the implementation of a number of joint projects, including in the fields of economy, trade, transport and communications.Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi expressed gratitude to his colleague for his congratulations and wishes on the occasion of his appointment. He noted that he was satisfied with the restoration of the work of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.During the telephone conversation, an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest also took place, and the importance of continuing joint efforts to further develop cooperation relations between the two countries was emphasized.

