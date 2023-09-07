Azerbaijani, Jewish people have centuries-old traditions of bonds of friendship and partnership: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani and Jewish people have centuries-old traditions of the bonds of friendship and partnership, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an interview with the Israeli TV channel i24NEWS, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that today Azerbaijan and Israel enjoy cooperation in many spheres.

“We have been making really great progress now that Israel’s embassy is also in Azerbaijan. What we see with the establishment of the embassy in Israel is that we are entering a new level of cooperation between the two countries,” the presidential aide said.

Hajiyev also spoke about the growing defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel.

“Defense cooperation with Israel, in particular the Israeli defense equipment, plays a crucial and important role [in our conflict] and we are thankful to Israel and the Israeli people. It is very much inscribed in the memory of Azerbaijani people,” he added.

