Azerbaijani judges successfully finish FIG courses

Azerbaijani judges have successfully finished the International Gymnastics Federation’s courses for women’s artistic gymnastics judges, the Azerbaijan Gymnastic

The courses were held in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Rza Aliyev received the third judge category at the courses, while Anzhella Abdullayeva and Kristina Pravdina received the fourth category.

Rza Aliyev participated in the FIG Intercontinental Judges’ Course in Bratislava, Slovakia, last year and got the first category.

Thus, he is the only judge to receive two judge categories during one Olympic cycle.

News.Az

