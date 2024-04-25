Azerbaijani judoka wins silver medal at European Championship

Azerbaijani judoka Balabey Agayev has won a silver medal at the European Championships held in the capital of Croatia, Zagreb, News.Az reports.

The athlete, who has competed in the 60 kg weight category, lost to the Spaniard Francisco Garrigosan in the final.

Turan Bayramov, competing in the same weight, has lost to Turkish representative Salih Yildiz in the fight for third place.

Aydan Velieva, competing in the 52 kg weight category, has lost to Hungarian Reka Puppley in the fight for bronze.

Thus, the Azerbaijani judo team completed the first day of the European Championship with one medal.