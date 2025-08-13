Azerbaijani judokas set to compete in 2025 Sofia World Cadet Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani judokas are set to compete in the 2025 Sofia World Championships Cadets, which will take place in Bulgaria from August 27 to 31.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on 15 athletes (8 males, 7 females) in 10 weight categories in individual competitions, News.Az reports.

The national team will compete in the mixed team event on the last day of the tournament.

The tournament will bring together about 593 athletes from 75 countries.

News.Az