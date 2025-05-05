Azerbaijani judokas shine with seven-medal haul in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani judokas showcased their strength at the 2025 Istanbul Junior European Cup in Türkiye, capturing a total of seven medals—two gold and five bronze.

The team secured two gold and five bronze medals, finishing 4th overall among 31 participating nations and 2nd in the men’s team standings, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Gold medals were earned by Aslan Kotsoev in the men’s 90kg category and Nizami Imanov in the +100kg category.

News.Az