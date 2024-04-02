Azerbaijani judokas to flight for glory at European Championships in Croatia
Azerbaijani fighters will prove their mettle at the European Judo Championships Seniors Zagreb 2024 to be held in Croatia, on April 25-27.
A total of 13 judokas are gearing up to represent Azerbaijan at the competition, which will welcome more than 220 judokas from 30 countries.