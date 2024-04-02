Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani judokas to flight for glory at European Championships in Croatia

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani judokas to flight for glory at European Championships in Croatia

Azerbaijani fighters will prove their mettle at the European Judo Championships Seniors Zagreb 2024 to be held in Croatia, on April 25-27.

A total of 13 judokas are gearing up to represent Azerbaijan at the competition, which will welcome more than 220 judokas from 30 countries.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      