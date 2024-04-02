Azerbaijani judokas to flight for glory at European Championships in Croatia

Azerbaijani judokas to flight for glory at European Championships in Croatia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani fighters will prove their mettle at the European Judo Championships Seniors Zagreb 2024 to be held in Croatia, on April 25-27.

A total of 13 judokas are gearing up to represent Azerbaijan at the competition, which will welcome more than 220 judokas from 30 countries.

News.Az