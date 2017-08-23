Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani “Karabakh” qualifies UEFA Champions League group stage

Azerbaijani “Karabakh” FC has qualified UEFA Champions League group stage, APA reports.

Copenhagen’s Jan Gregus sent a cross in and Federico Santander leaped high to connect with it on the edge of the 6-yard box.

His close-range header went into the middle of the net and the score changes to 1:0.
 
Karabakh’s Ansi Agolli produced a great pass that finds Dino Ndlovu inside the penalty area, who took advantage of the situation to rifle a shot into the bottom right corner - 1:1.

A pass from Peter Ankersen found Andrija Pavlovic of Copenhagen, who jumped highest and steers a close-range header into the right side of the goal- 2:1.

Aghdam side beat Copenhagen 1-0 in the first leg of their playoff last week in Baku, but the trip to Denmark proved much trickier with Copenhagen leading 2-1 late in the game which leveled the score back to 2-2 on aggregate. Karabakh has qualified for a goal as a guest team.

"Karabakh" is the first Azerbaijani team qualifying UEFA Champions League.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

