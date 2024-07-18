Azerbaijani karate fighter wins gold at EUG2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani karate fighter Farid Savadov grabbed a gold medal at the European Universities Games taking place in Miskolc, Hungary.



He unleashed his best kick against his rival in the 60kg final.A team of male athletes comprised of Farid Savadov, Ramil Bakhshaliyev, Nijat Karimli, Vahid Hasanov and Osman Osmanli finished the competition in the second place.Earlier, the female’s team consisting of Aysu Aliyeva, Renata Arabli, Suada Karimova and Fatima Jabrayilova bagged the bronze medal for Azerbaijan.The European Universities Games is a multisport event engaging athletes from European universities, held every two years, hosted in different European university cities.

