Azerbaijani karate fighter wins Rotterdam tournament
- 21 Mar 2017 17:40
Azerbaijan`s Irina Zaretska has won Karate 1 Premier League tournament in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.
On her way to gold in the women`s 68kg weight category, Zaretska beat three former world champions, according to AzerTag.
The tournament is a preparatory event ahead of Baku Islamic Solidarity Games.
