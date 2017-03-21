Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani karate fighter wins Rotterdam tournament

Azerbaijan`s Irina Zaretska has won Karate 1 Premier League tournament in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

On her way to gold in the women`s 68kg weight category, Zaretska beat three former world champions, according to AzerTag.

The tournament is a preparatory event ahead of Baku Islamic Solidarity Games.

News.Az


