Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz FMs mull bilateral cooperation over phone

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has had a phone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aydarbekov.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the agenda of existing cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Touching upon the current situation, the ministers exchanged views on the measures being taken by both countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasized the importance of mutual support, cooperation, and exchange of experience.

The FMs discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan within various international organizations and agreed to continue joint efforts in this regard.

News.Az

