Azerbaijani Land Forces hold orienteering competitions (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the Land Forces’ training plan for 2023, an orienteering competition was held among servicemen, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The teams involved in the competition tested their ability to determine the direction in the area using a compass and a map. The participants were active during the fulfilment of tasks on identifying control points and detecting targets on the map within the specified distance and time. The servicemen also took part in the individual competition.

In the end, the members of the board of referees of the Land Forces determined the winners of the competition.

According to the decision of the referees, the "Hadrut" team won the cup of the competition. The “Baku” and “Kalbajar” teams took the second and third places respectively. The winners were awarded with honorary certificates, cups and medals.

It should be noted that the participants who showed the best individual results during the competition involved 8 teams consisting of 32 military personnel, will represent the Land Forces in the orienteering competition to be held in the Azerbaijan Army.

News.Az