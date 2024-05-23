Azerbaijani lawmakers to attend NATO PA spring session

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MPs Siyavush Novruzov and Malahat Ibrahimgizi are scheduled to take part in the NATO PA spring session to be held on May 24-28 in the city of Sofia, Bulgaria, News.Az reports.

During the session, all 281 parliament members from the 32 NATO member states, alongside around 100 members from 25 partner countries and parliamentary bodies, will address key topics on the Euro-Atlantic defence and security agenda, focusing on support for Ukraine and priorities for the July NATO Summit in Washington. The meeting, taking place during NATO’s 75th anniversary year, will be the first NATO PA session, which Swedish parliamentarians attend as full members.NATO PA members will exchange with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and other leading officials and experts, review the draft reports from the Assembly’s five Committees and adopt key policy recommendations.Additionally, members will hear from senior representatives of the Bulgarian government on Bulgaria's priorities for and contribution to NATO, as well as celebrate the 20th anniversary of Bulgaria's accession.The agenda of the plenary session includes topics such as economic and security partnerships in Asia, security in the Black Sea region, climate change related and technological challenges and ways Allies should regulate and leverage new and emerging technologies, including AI, human security (including the protection of civilians and cultural heritage in conflict), combating disinformation.

News.Az