Azerbaijani, Maldivian presidents discuss simplifying visa procedures, promoting mutual investments

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday met with his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Muizzu in Tianjin, China.

The president of the Maldives fondly recalled his visit to Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29 and the discussions held during his meeting with the head of state, noting that the conference had been excellently organized, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In turn, President Ilham Aliyev referred to their meeting in Baku, emphasizing that following the tasks set during those discussions, an Azerbaijani delegation visited the Maldives, where political consultations were held and cooperation in the economic, trade, and investment fields was discussed.

The leaders highlighted significant potential for boosting tourism and people-to-people connections between their countries. They discussed the importance of direct flights from Azerbaijan to the Maldives for tourism growth, simplifying visa procedures, promoting mutual investments, and expanding the legal and contractual framework.

President Mohamed Muizzu extended an invitation to President Ilham Aliyev for an official visit to the Maldives, which the Azerbaijani head of state warmly accepted.

