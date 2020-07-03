Azerbaijani medical institutions receive personel protective equipment delivered within EU, WHO initiative (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has received 168,000 personal protective equipment within the Solidarity for Health Initiative project implemented by the World Health Organization (WHO) with the financial support of the European Union, the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan wrote on Facebook.

The new supply has already begun to be distributed among the relevant medical institutions.

In the following video, WHO Representative in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci and Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas spoke about the importance of this equipment in the fight against COVID-19 and saving lives.

News.Az