Azerbaijani MES dispatches medics, rescue forces to Kazakhstan

Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, immediately after the crash of a passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, a group of experienced psychologists, medics and rescue forces of the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), equipped with the necessary tools, have been dispatched to the city of Aktau by the MES “BE-200 CHS” amphibious aircraft.

Photo: Azerbaijan MES

The MES psychologists are providing emergency psychological assistance to the victims, with necessary medical interventions being carried out by doctors, News.Az reports, citing the ministry. Additionally, appropriate measures are being taken by the Ministry's rescuers at the scene of the incident.The further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

