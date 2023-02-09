Azerbaijani MES sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Türkiye

In accordance with the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in order to provide assistance to people affected by the strong earthquake that occurred in Türkiye, another assistance was sent to the brotherly country on a special plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The aid convoy dispatching from Baku passed through Ganja and left for the brotherly country. Humanitarian aid was sent with 16 special vehicles.

The aid package includes 830 sets of tents and 279 stoves.

The car convoy moves according to the road conditions.

Note that an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As many as 17,406 people died, and 71,866 people got injured following the earthquake.

News.Az