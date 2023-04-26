Azerbaijani MFA: 26 Azerbaijani citizens are evacuated from Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In connection with the current situation in the Republic of Sudan, appropriate measures are being taken by the Government of Azerbaijan to ensure the safety of the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan living permanentlyand temporarly in this country," Azerbaijani MFA told News.az.

Noted that currently 26 citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, whose locations have been determined in the Republic of Sudan, are currently being evacuated through a third country with the support of the brotherly Republic of Türkiye.

"Azerbaijani citizens living in Sudan are requested to contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Arab Republic of Egypt regarding evacuation or any difficulties.

The hotline of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Arab Republic of Egypt: +201010271387", the information says.

