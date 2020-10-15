Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia continues to target residential areas civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 15 October 2020, the armed forces of Armenia in a blatant violation of the humanitarian ceasefire continued deliberate shelling of the densely populated Azerbaijani residential areas and civilians. Starting from the morning hours artillery attacks were launched on Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Goranboy, and Tartar regions of Azerbaijan.

Deliberate attack of the armed forces of Armenia on the graveyard in the Tartar region, during the burial ceremony, killed 3 civilians and seriously wounded 5 other people.

This is yet another act of barbarism and crime against humanity by Armenia, purposefully targeting the Azerbaijani civilians and indiscriminately killing a peaceful population, the ministry said.

"Gross violation of the humanitarian ceasefire by Armenia, demonstrates once again that the country is not interested in the political settlement of the conflict and pursues the goal of continuing its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan. We condemn in the strongest terms the aggressive policy of Armenia and the war crimes committed by this country in the course of its aggression. We urge Armenia to respect the norms and principles of international law, including its commitments under the international humanitarian law and Geneva Conventions," the ministry said.

"Declaring once again its commitment to the humanitarian ceasefire, Azerbaijan reserves its sovereign right to protect its civilian population," the statement said.

