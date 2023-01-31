Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia must avoid the mistakes of the past and make the peace of the brave

Armenia must avoid the mistakes of the past and make the peace of the brave, said Aykhan Hajizadeh, head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Time is of essence. Sane policy grounded in reality can still prevent new tragedies. Yerevan must stop relying on dreams and fantasies and deal with hard facts," Aykhan Hajizadeh said.

News.Az