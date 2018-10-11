Azerbaijani MFA comments on German government’s response to Bundestag and U.S. State Dept. official’s remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

"This latest clear position of international community is a strong message to the Armenian leadership to return back to the result-oriented talks"

The Government of the Federal Republic of Germany in its response to the question addressed by the German Bundestag clearly states that it considers Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions controlled by the armed forces of Armenia as inalienable part of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany does not recognize the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh republic", the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on October 11.

The statement came after the response of the German Federal Government to the question addressed by the Bundestag on German-Armenia relations and the remarks U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent made on the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict at a press conference in Baku.

“It should be recalled that German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced the same position during her visit to Azerbaijan and underlined that they support the efforts towards the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the UN Security Council resolutions,” said the statement.

“Also, George Kent, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs reiterated the position of the State Department on the resolution of the conflict during his visit to Baku and stated that the US position is based on the four resolutions of the UN Security Council,” read the statement. “Both of these statements is another vibrant evidence of international community’s support to the position on the settlement of the conflict based on the norms and principles of international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as it was reflected by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his speech in recent meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.”

"This latest clear position of international community is a strong message to the Armenian leadership to return back to the result-oriented talks and launch substantive negotiations with regard to the earliest peaceful settlement of the conflict and soonest withdrawal of troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. As it was stated numerous times by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs status quo is unacceptable and unsustainable,” the statement said.

