Azerbaijani MFA comments on information about two French journalists wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijani MFA comments on information about two French journalists wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian media disseminated the information about two journalists of France’s "Le Monde" newspaper wounded in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

“Armenia, risking the lives of foreign journalists and grossly violating international law, organizes the trips to the territory in which the military operations are being held,” the ministry added.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reminded that the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry officially announced on September 27 that the Azerbaijani army does not target the civilian population and facilities as opposed to Armenia.

“During military operations, Azerbaijan complies with the requirements of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions,” the ministry said.

“The fact that foreign journalists are deliberately brought to dangerous territories openly demonstrates that the Armenian government does not fulfill its obligations to ensure the safety of foreign journalists and uses them for its illegal propaganda purposes,” the ministry said.

News.Az