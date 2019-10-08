Azerbaijani MFA comments on news disseminated by Armenian media regarding repair of Yukhari Govharagha mosque

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has commented on the news disseminated by Armenian mass media regarding the repair work to be completed in the Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha, the spokesperson of MFA Leyla Abdullayeva stated, APA reports citing the Ministry.

As it has repeatedly been noted, as a result of the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia, the historical, material and cultural heritage and religious monuments of Azerbaijan were damaged seriously, many of our monuments were destroyed and looted, and Armenia is currently pursuing a policy of distorting the origin and changing the purpose of our monuments. "I would like to stress that the reports based on concrete facts related to the destruction of Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan by the occupier Armenia have been presented to international organizations, especially UNESCO, as well as UN, OSCE, European Council, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, ISESCO so far. As is known, within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, resolutions are regularly adopted on the destruction and desecration of objects of historical and cultural heritage and temples belonging to the Islamic religion in the territories of Azerbaijan occupied as a result of the Armenian aggression. The last such resolution was adopted in 2019 at the 46th meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi.

The “restoration” by Armenia of the Upper Govharaga (Juma) mosque in Shusha, built in the 19th century on the orders of Govharagi, the daughter of the ruler of Karabakh, Ibrahim Khan, is part of the policy of the occupying country to appropriate material, cultural and religious monuments in Azerbaijan and change their origin. Thus, by “rebuilding” the Govkharaga mosque, the aggressor country, trying to present this mosque as a Persian mosque, seeks to cast a shadow over the fact that Shusha is an ancient Azerbaijani city.

"Restoring" a mosque in Shusha today, Armenia, which has carried out a full ethnic cleansing in occupied Azerbaijani lands by expelling local Muslim Azerbaijanis from their homes and lands, is trying to demonstrate its supposed respect for religious values, which is nothing more than hypocrisy. A country that respects religious and secular values does not falsify history, restoring religious objects that it itself destroyed," reads the statement.

News.Az

