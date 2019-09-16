Azerbaijani MFA comments on Uzbekistan’s decision to joint Turkic Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the decision of Uzbekistan to join the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council).

“The completion of the ratification of the Nakhchivan Agreement by the Republic of Uzbekistan on September 14, 2019, became the next significant event in strengthening the solidarity of the Turkic Speaking States. Thus, the decision by another Turkic-speaking country - Uzbekistan to join the Turkic Council founded in 2009 by the Nakhchivan Agreement and to this day consisted of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, was announced. We congratulate brotherly Uzbekistan on this decision,” read the statement.

“The decision of the Republic of Uzbekistan to be represented at the Turkic Council is of great importance for further development of our cultural and historical brotherhood based on deep centuries-old roots for the benefit of the peoples of the Turkic-speaking countries in accordance with modern requirements.”

“This historical decision of Uzbekistan to join the Turkic Council coincides with the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement and has a symbolic meaning for the Republic of Azerbaijan. It will be a privilege and honorous opportunity for us to welcome the Uzbek delegation led by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the 7th Summit of the Turkic Council to be held in Baku on October 15 of this year,” the statement said.

News.Az

