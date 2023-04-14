Azerbaijani MFA condemns act of Armenian vandalism at European Championship in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns the burning of the national flag of Azerbaijan in Yerevan, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada wrote on his Twitter page, News.az reports.

"We condemn burning of national flag of Azerbaijan at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Armenia. It is worrying that no security measures were taken by organisers against such hate action. Perpetrators should be accordingly punished!," he said.

Azerbaijani weightlifters will take part in the European Championship in Yerevan. The country is represented at the competition by Nazila Ismayilova, Isa Rustamov, Omar Javadov and Ali Shukurlu.

