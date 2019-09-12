Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MFA congratulates new Japanese FM

Azerbaijani MFA congratulates new Japanese FM

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan congratulates Toshimitsu Motegi in his appointment as the new foreign minister of Japan, the Ministry wrote on Twitter, APA reports.

“We warmly congratulate Toshimitsu Motegi in his appointment as the new foreign minister of Japan. We look forward to working with him for further strengthening bilateral cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Japan,” the Twitter message reads.

