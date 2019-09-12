Azerbaijani MFA congratulates new Japanese FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan congratulates Toshimitsu Motegi in his appointment as the new foreign minister of Japan, the Ministry wrote on Twitter, APA reports.

“We warmly congratulate Toshimitsu Motegi in his appointment as the new foreign minister of Japan. We look forward to working with him for further strengthening bilateral cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Japan,” the Twitter message reads.

News.Az

