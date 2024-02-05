Azerbaijani MFA makes post on first anniversary of quake in Turkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

"On the first anniversary of the earthquake, which caused huge casualties and destruction in brother Turkiye, we extend condolences to families and close people of tragedy victims with deep sorrow," Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has made a post on its X account, News.az reports.

"We always stand by Turkiye on its both joyful and sorrowful time with which we are connected with a saying of One Nation Two States," added the post.

News.Az